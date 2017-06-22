Reese’s Would Like You to Know That Unfortunately Shaped Holiday Candy Is Beautiful Too

Recently peanut butter cup kingpin Reese’s had an accidental public relations snafu. Though they’ve been made festive holiday tree versions of their chocolate peanut butter candy for more than two decades, this year the twitterverse decided to punish them by pointing out that the supposedly fir-shaped peanut butter cups looked more like…well, what you’d get the day after eating a lot of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

But the candy maker is embracing the idea that every crisis is also an opportunity with a new message aimed at our love of candy and the notion that there’s more than one way to be beautiful. Over the last week or so Reese’s pushed the #AllTreesAreBeautiful campaign.

And dammit, Reese’s is right. We’ve been eating fecal-esque candy for years and no one ever complained. Raisinettes look like tiny turds. Chocolate peeps are even worse. I’m from Wisconsin and we’ve been eating a candy named after cow poop since the ‘80s. At worst Reese’s could probably have used some improved candy printing technology. But in the spirit of the holidays we should all agree that no candy deserves to shamed and shunned (except maybe Circus Peanuts). We should also remember, this is hardly the worst thing to happen to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups recently. That would be this insane burger.

Maybe Reese’s will fix their trees next year, maybe they won’t or maybe, as one bright twitter user suggests, they can just rebrand them as emoji candies instead.

@ReesesPBCups That's not poop. That's the beautiful replica emoji honoring the Reese's Tree #AllTreesAreBeautiful — Brittney (@brittney_cara) December 2, 2015

