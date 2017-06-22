Red Velvet Pancakes to Make Up For Everything You Did Wrong Last Year

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday—Breakfast in Bed Day. What better way to start the romantic day than with Red Velvet Pancakes? They're a quick, easy and wonderfully decadent way to celebrate your love.

Red Velvet Pancakes

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon dark rum

2 teaspoons red food coloring

1 tablespoon butter

Frosting

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon dark rum

2 cups icing sugar

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Shaved dark chocolate and mixed berries, for garnish

Preheat your oven to 225°.

In a medium bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients and mix well. In a separate bowl, add buttermilk, egg, vanilla, butter and rum,and whisk to combine. Add wet ingredients to dry and whisk well to remove any lumps. Add food coloring and whisk until completely blended.

Warm a large pan over medium heat and melt 1 tablespoon butter. Working in batches, add about 1/4 cup batter per pancake and fry 1 1/2 minutes per side. (You'll know it's time to flip your pancakes when bubbles start to form on top of the batter.)

Place cooked pancakes on a tray in the preheated oven to keep warm.

In the base of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Add vanilla extract and rum. With the mixer running on low, slowly stream in icing sugar until incorporated and smooth.

Top your pancakes with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar and shaved dark chocolate or swap out the chocolate for fresh berries.

Related: 3 Bitter Cocktails for the Anti-Valentine's Day Crowd

On Valentine's Day Break Out a Pair of Cupcake Underwear

This Authentic Cronut Shard Necklace Is the Ultimate Expression of Valentine's Day Love