Red Velvet Kit Kats Are Here to Top Your Christmas List

Just when we thought red velvet died and went to food trend heaven, Hershey's had to drop red velvet Kit Kat miniatures right before the holidays.

Needless to say, we are interested. Very, very interested.

According to Candy Warehouse (the only place you can currently purchase these bad boys), the Southern-inspired candy bar conconction was intended for a Valentine's Day release. But that isn't stopping them from selling what could potentially be the best stocking stuffer ever.

Screw the glass of milk and plate of cookies. If you really want those diamond earrings or a Hatchimal, you now know what to leave Santa on Christmas Eve.

(h/t Thrillist)