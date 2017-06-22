Red Velvet Kit Kats Are Here to Top Your Christmas List

© Candy Warehouse
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Just when we thought red velvet died and went to food trend heaven, Hershey's had to drop red velvet Kit Kat miniatures right before the holidays. 

Needless to say, we are interested. Very, very interested. 

Related: SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF KIT KAT FILLING

According to Candy Warehouse (the only place you can currently purchase these bad boys), the Southern-inspired candy bar conconction was intended for a Valentine's Day release. But that isn't stopping them from selling what could potentially be the best stocking stuffer ever. 

Screw the glass of milk and plate of cookies. If you really want those diamond earrings or a Hatchimal, you now know what to leave Santa on Christmas Eve. 

(h/t Thrillist

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up