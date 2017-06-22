The Reason McNuggets Are Always the Same Shape

Have you ever noticed that all Chicken McNuggets are the same? No, not the same as in, They’re all gross little fried monstrosities. I’m talking about how they all have the same shapes—four, to be precise.

Of all people, Business Insider decided to get inside the business of why McNuggets come in four—and only four, and always the same four—shapes. Turns out that, like with most big corporate decisions, there’s a method behind McDonalds's madness.

According to Mickey D’s Q&A page, “The 4 shapes we make Chicken McNuggets in was the perfect equilibrium of dipability and fun. 3 would've been too few. 5 would've been, like, wacky.” We’re not sure what makes the number five so wacky, but McDonalds no doubt has focus-grouped these numbers to death. The next bit of information actually seems far more honest and illuminating, though. The Golden Arches continues, “We also make them similar in size to ensure consistent cooking times for food safety.”

In fast food, consistency is the key: You have tons of restaurants that all need to be identical. So though patrons are offered four unique McNugget shapes, each shape is also made to be consistently the same, so they can cook consistently, so you always get that same McNugget McFlavor—whether you love it or are too good for such things.

