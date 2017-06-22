The Rare Virtuous Hangover Cure We Love

Where: Jugos, Boston

What: The usual hangover cure is the saltiest, greasiest meat-and-carb bomb available. But what if the morning after, you'd like to get back to being a little more virtuous? For those occasions, there's the Pitaya Bowl at Jugos. A cousin of the eternally popular acai bowl, the Pitaya is built from a base of dragonfruit, with its distinctive mild sweetness. From there, different bowls top the fruit with almond milk or coconut water, guava or passionfruit, and plenty of granola.

Wash it down with: Perhaps a kale-pear-cucumber "Madaket" juice, because we might as well go full-throttle health food, no?

