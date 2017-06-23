A Rare TV Interview with In-N-Out’s 33-Year-Old President

In-N-Out’s mystique comes from more than the burger chain’s amazing hamburgers. The company’s unwillingness to sell out, go public, franchise or even expand too far outside California has fueled its legend and driven its success as much as Double Double ever could.

Currently at the helm of the family-owned business is granddaughter of founders Harry Snyder and Esther Synder, Lynsi Snyder—who is just 33 years old. As the company’s president, she agreed to sit down with CBS This Morning’s Ben Tracy and didn’t even balk at her family being labeled “reclusive.” In fact, she embraced it. “We want to do what we do best and that’s serve some good burgers to our customers,” she said. “It’s not about us here; it’s about this,” she finished, pointing at an In-N-Out location behind her.

Though she’s already in charge, she doesn’t officially take full ownership until she turns 35, leaving some to speculate about whether she could take that opportunity to cash in on her company, which is valued at around $1 billion. Still, asked specifically whether she would ever sell, go public or even franchise, she adamantly said, “No way.” “The only reason you would do that is for the money and I wouldn’t do it,” she continued. “My heart is totally connected to this company because of my family and the fact that they’re not here, you know, I have a strong tie to keep this the way they would want it.”

Turns out she might be even fonder of those burgers than her customers are.

