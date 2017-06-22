You Can Get Raindrop Cakes Delivered Straight To Your Door Right Now

This past spring Darren Wong’s raindrop cake became a viral food hit, but like so many Instagram and Pinterest-friendly sensations before it, the mixture of sugar, agar and water was only available to a few people—specifically those that could make it out Brooklyn’s Smorgasburg. But good news for anyone outside the five boroughs—Wong is now shipping his work nationwide just in time for the holidays.

Working with Goldbely, the online marketplace that ships cultishly popular foods like Central Grocery’s Muffaletta sandwiches from New Orleans, Coolhaus ice cream from LA and deep dish pizza from Gino’s East in Chicago, Wong is offering cakes in packs of two ($39), four ($59) and eight ($89). Is that a lot of money? When you consider they cost $8 a pop at Smorgasburg, sure, they seem pricey. But as Wong told us back in April, they aren’t an experience you’re likely to get many other places. “This is a unique food experience. Firstly, it looks really cool. It kind reminds me of that scene from A Bug’s Life where they drink water drops off of leaves. Second, the texture is so unique; it’s very delicate and fragile. Third, the combination of textures and flavors goes together so well. There are very few foods that engage this many senses at the same time, which is what attracted me to this dessert in the first place.”

Wong’s raindrop cakes are available for order now from Goldbely. If you’re looking to delight and confuse your family this season they could be just the thing.