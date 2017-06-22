Rainbow Doughnuts Want to Steal Some of the Rainbow Bagel Magic

Don’t feel like waiting in a long line in Williamsburg to get Brooklyn’s hottest breakfast food, Rainbow Bagels? Well, just as artsy residents started migrating north to the nearby neighborhood of Greenpoint once the hipster haven of Williamsburg became too popular, foodies unwilling to fight it out with the crowds at The Bagel Store can now take a scenic stroll up Bedford Avenue to score breakfast’s latest sensation, Rainbow Doughnuts.

Moe’s Doughs, a Brooklyn doughnut shop a mere 20 minute walk from the now internationally famous Bagel Store, saw an opportunity to riff on the famed bagels from down the street and whipped up a batch of donuts that, though not as amazing psychedelic as the Rainbow Bagel, still lets Brooklynites taste the rainbow without resorting to feasting on a bag of Skittles.

According to the Moe’s Facebook account, the multicolored effect is achieved not with food coloring, but by mixing a variety of cake donuts. And if you question whether Rainbow Doughnuts can compete with Rainbow Bagels, believe the hype: The doughnut shop’s Instagram account says they sold out of the colorful concoctions yesterday – “but don't worry, they'll be back” today.

Turns out those leprechauns were right: There really is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. For Brooklyn bakers at least.

