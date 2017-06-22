Rabbit and Waffles Is the New Chicken and Waffles

Where: Belcampo Meat Co., Los Angeles

What: Fried chicken and waffles: classic brunch. Fried rabbit and waffles? When it tastes this good, we're all about it. At Belcampo Meat Co. at Los Angeles' bustling Grand Central Market, crisp-fried rabbit is served with orange-parsley butter and maple syrup over the top of a crisp waffle. It's just as comforting as chicken and waffles but quite a bit more interesting.

Wash it down with: The meat-lover's "Bone Broth Toddy" with chile, sage and rosemary, Belcampo's signature "Shotgun Sauce" and bone broth together with Amontillado sherry.

