‘Puff, the Magic Dragon’ Will Have His Own Chain Restaurant

In a somewhat ironic twist, the main character from the classic Peter, Paul and Mary song about lost innocence is about to go super corporate: Puff, the Magic Dragon will have his own restaurant chain.

Last week, Schussler Creative, the company behind the Rainforest Café, announced it acquired the licensing rights for the 1963 song. According to a press release, Schussler plans a “series of signature restaurants and branded merchandise” for Puff.

For their part, song cowriters Peter Yarrow and Lenny Lipton seem to think this is a great idea. “[We] have been approached countless times throughout the years to license the rights to ‘Puff,’” said Lipton. “We have great respect for the fact that the song and the story have become a classic and, for this reason, we are dedicated to maintaining the quality of all efforts relating to Puff. Steven Schussler is someone who we are sure will uphold and honor the tradition of ‘Puff.’”

According to Eater, few actual details about the project exist. The brand is still figuring out designs and an initial location. The food is also up in the air (string? Sealing wax? Other fancy stuff?), though Schussler claims he is in discussion with some people you might recognize from the Food Network.

One thing is definitely for sure: Until someone turns Harry Chapin’s “Cats in the Cradle” into a restaurant, “Puff, the Magic Dragon” takes the cake as the most tear-inducing song ever turned into an eatery.

