Pozole Will Comfort-Food The Hangover Right Out Of You

Where: Nopalito, SF (both locations)

What: Our time-tested hangover cures: Comfort food Crunchy fried things. Pork. At the excellent Nopalito restaurants in San Francisco, the pozole rojo—their take on the Mexican pork and hominy stew—is exactly what we’re after. Pork shoulder, plump grains of hominy, lots of chili and lime and onion, plus tortilla chips? It's a warm, friendly hug of a meal (with just enough spice to keep things interesting).

Wash it down with: Killer tequila and mezcal drinks, like the Mezcal Paloma with grapefruit, soda, and Cynar; or the "Iced Cafe de Olla," a cold brew with cinnamon and unrefined sugar piloncillo, if the sight of a cocktail's putting you off.

Related: Lobster Tacos Will Change How You Brunch Forever

Why We're Obsessed with High End Tortas

Chorizo and Egg, the King of All Breakfast Sandwiches