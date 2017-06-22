Poutine's New Best Friend is Pig's Head

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Alla Spina, Philadelphia

What: Some of us want pure comfort food for brunch. Why do you think eggs Benedict are on every other menu in the country? But some of us maintain our culinary curiosity. At Alla Spina, Marc Vetri's Italian gastropub, the Testina Hash Poutine gives you the best of both worlds. 

We all know poutine, Canada's fries topped with cheese curds, which is about as brunch-friendly as food can get. But Alla Spina ups the ante with testina--the meat from a boiled pig's head--plus two sunny-side eggs along with the mozzarella curd. It may sound improbable, but those little bits of meat are about as porky as you can get; and at brunch, that's always a good thing.  

Wash it down with: Nothing like eggs, pig, potatoes, and a Bloody. The Alla Spina Bloody Mary is made with horseradish, mustard, and celery seed, for a complex spicy cocktail that cuts the richness of your much-needed porkfest. 

