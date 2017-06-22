Pot-Infused Jewish Foods Being Readied for Colorado Cannabis Shops

In recent years, marijuana has undergone a serious image overhaul, leading to, among other things, its legalization in several states. With pot no longer relegated to back alley use, shouldn’t marijuana edibles get an upgrade too? Do you really always want a brownie or candy bar? Why not release an entire line of savory pot-packed food?

Grub Street recently spoke to Josh Pollack, who has been working to bring marijuana-infused lox to the market in Colorado. He originally created the buzz-inducing salmon for a 4/20 stunt at the Denver restaurant he owns, Rosenberg’s Bagels. After receiving an enthusiastic response, he decided to focus more seriously on marijuana-infused Jewish foods.

But thanks to new laws intended to make edibles safer, Pollack has had a bit of trouble getting into pot shops. All edibles have to be packaged into specific THC servings, and for salmon, potency has been an inexact science. To make it more precise, he’s headed into a lab looking for ways to perfect the curing process. He thinks that thanks to these efforts, you should be able to find pot lox for about $12.50 a pop in Colorado in the near future (actually not a bad price, considering what lox in New York often go for).

After that, he has more laced Jewish cuisine ready to go, including schmaltz—an ingredient in his matzo balls, chopped liver and brisket. Screw the Phish concert; let’s just head to the synagogue!

Related: Avocado Shipment Ruined by Lots and Lots of Marijuana

Scientists Prove Why We Get the Munchies

Cocoa Puffs: The Essential Hot Chocolate Recipe from the New Stoner's Cookbook