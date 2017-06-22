Pork Belly Benedict? Don’t Mind If We Do

Where: The Rockefeller, Hermosa and Manhattan Beach, CA

What: How do you top the classic indulgence that is Eggs Benedict? Pork belly, cheesy grits…and more pork belly. At the Rockefeller California gastropubs, their Benedict stars juicy, deliciously fatty pork belly over a bed of cheese grits, and because Hollandaise isn’t ridiculous enough, gets smothered in bacon Hollandaise.

Wash it down with: It’s hard to argue with an order of bottomless mimosas — your choice of orange, guava, watermelon, or pear.

Related: Like Bacon? Like Dating? There's an App for That

World's Oldest Woman Still Eats Bacon Every Day at 115

Have You Been Waiting for Bacon Pop Tarts? Because They're on the Way