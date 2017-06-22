Pork and Brisket: Barbecue's Greatest Hits, Together at Last

Courtesy of Maple Block Meat Co.
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Barbecue sandwiches tend to be awesome for the simple reason that barbecue is awesome. Pile brisket onto bread or slap some pulled pork on a roll and only tasty things will result. But it takes some skill to pull off both those meats in a single hand-held(ish) stack.

At Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City, CA, chef/pitmaster Adam Cole combines chopped pork and brisket for a beast of a sloppy meal dubbed the “Giant Sandwich.”

Cole grew up eating barbecue in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia, and worked as a whole-animal butcher, a chef, and a pitmaster. It’s safe to say he knows just about everything about every cut, every barbecue style and every technique. Here’s how he utilizes all that expertise in one sandwich.

The bread: Challah (from local Bellwood Bakery) can barely contain the crazy meat action here.

The filling: You’ve got sliced brisket, which supreme barbecue authority Daniel Vaughn of Texas Monthly called the “best in California.” You’ve got chopped pork, from long-smoked pork shoulder. And it’s all topped with creamy slaw, cucumber pickles, and the house fermented hot sauce — hot peppers salted, fermented, and blended with vinegar. (Try finding that at another barbecue joint.) 

