Pop Tarts Grow Up and Get Boozy for the Holidays

Where: STK (NYC, LA, DC, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas)

What: Chocolate Peppermint PopTRT

Sweet, minty, boozy goodness in one festive bite. This flakey, buttery "pop tart" is stuffed with peppermint vodka ganache. After they are baked, they get topped with a thick spread of chocolate glaze and crumbled candy canes. Although it is only offered for dessert, we wouldn't mind kicking off brunch with this boozy throwback.

Wash it down with: Rum, coconut cream, vanilla take basic eggnog to a classy new level. Pair your tart with STK's Coconut Eggnog Martini to continue the holiday festivities. Here's how:

3/4 oz Brugal Añejo

1 oz Brugal Blanco

1/2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced

1 barspoon Madagascar vanilla bean syrup

1 egg yolk

2 dashes canela

2 dashes nutmeg

2 oz evaporated milk

1 1/2 oz condensed milk

3/4 oz coconut cream

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend till smooth. Dip a martini glass in simple syrup and garnish with toasted coconut. Pour in a shaker with ice and strain into martini glass.

Keep product refrigerated until use. Shelf life: 4 days.

