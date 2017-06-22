Pop Tarts Grow Up and Get Boozy for the Holidays

Where: STK (NYC, LA, DC, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas)
What: Chocolate Peppermint PopTRT
Sweet, minty, boozy goodness in one festive bite. This flakey, buttery "pop tart" is stuffed with peppermint vodka ganache. After they are baked, they get topped with a thick spread of chocolate glaze and crumbled candy canes. Although it is only offered for dessert, we wouldn't mind kicking off brunch with this boozy throwback.
Wash it down with: Rum, coconut cream, vanilla take basic eggnog to a classy new level. Pair your tart with STK's Coconut Eggnog Martini to continue the holiday festivities. Here's how:
- 3/4 oz Brugal Añejo
- 1 oz Brugal Blanco
- 1/2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced
- 1 barspoon Madagascar vanilla bean syrup
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 dashes canela
- 2 dashes nutmeg
- 2 oz evaporated milk
- 1 1/2 oz condensed milk
- 3/4 oz coconut cream
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend till smooth. Dip a martini glass in simple syrup and garnish with toasted coconut. Pour in a shaker with ice and strain into martini glass.
Keep product refrigerated until use. Shelf life: 4 days.
