Poop and Our Favorite New Wedding Tradition Involving a Huge Tuna

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Deep-Fried Big Mac: Because Big Mac’s were just too darn healthy, the blog PeepMyEats decided to jam one on a stick, batter it and deep-fry it. The worst part? It looks kind of good. In fact, the most disgusting aspect of the deep-fried Big Mac is surprisingly one of the hashtags PeepMyEats decided to use in an Instagram post: #BellyBoner. [Metro]

Best New Wedding Tradition: Forget the cake, from now on the only thing that’s getting cut at our weddings is the head off a giant tuna. A company in Japan is offering newlyweds the chance to kickoff the butchering of a massive, fresh-caught fish (and their lives together) by slicing into the fish with a huge blade. Ah, love. [RocketNews24]

Snackable Spam: Don’t you hate it when you’re out and about and suddenly you’re hit with a massive craving for Spam? Well there’s finally a way to eat Spam on the go: Spam Snacks! Available in Classic, Teriyaki and, bafflingly, Bacon flavor, Spam Snacks are bite-sized meat nuggets in portable pouches. Never be without your favorite pork byproducts again! [Foodiggity]

Disney’s New Poop Dessert: The new café at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is serving up desserts inspired by animal excrement. Giraffe poo, elephant poo, rhino poo, even tamarin poo (here, if you haven’t ogled an adorable picture of a tamarin, your life is not yet complete). You can get it all for just $3.99 a pop, sorry, a poop. [People]

Extreme Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Pizza: The beer keg bacon burger pizza is not for the faint of heart or, really, anyone with a pre-existing medical condition. Created by an insane person named Charlie Sims, the recipe calls for 17 pounds of ground beef, three pounds of sausage, a pound of ham, pepperoni, tomato sauce, bell peppers, mushrooms, four different cheese, a bacon crust and a beer keg, which is used to help form the pizza. [The Daily Meal]

