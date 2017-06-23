Pokemon Go Try To Make This Pikachu in PokeBall Dessert

If you think Pokémon Go has created Poke-madness in America, just imagine what it must be like in Japan where I believe Pokémon was born… or he at least got citizenship by marrying a Japanese woman.

But for those of who you can’t get enough Pokémon right now, this recently posted video from Japan’s Dalmiin Baking Studio is probably going to put all the other Pokémon -themed cooking videos trying to take advantage of the Pokémon phenomenon to shame. The six-minutes-plus tutorial provides step-by-step instructions on how to make a white and dark chocolate PokeBall, that when melted, reveals a beautifully-crafted little Pikachu macaron.

If that sounds complicated, it is. Like catching a Volcarona tough! (Just because I don’t know Pokémon doesn’t mean I can’t Google it!) Though the video gives you all the instructions necessary to create your own Pikachu in PokeBall, it won’t necessarily give you the baking skills to nail in on your first try. Don’t worry, though. Just say you’re too busy playing Pokémon to give this a try. All the other Pokémon players will understand.

