This Pizza Pouch Will Solve Your Pizza Problems

© Stupidiotic
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

It's a problem as old as time: How do I carry a backup slice of pizza without all the hassle and mess? Simple solution: the portable pizza pouch. This handy pouch allows you to carry a slice of pizza around your neck for, say, when you are running to a meeting and want your slice of pizza easily accessible, or when you have two slices of pizza but need both hands to eat one. This pizza-lovers tool, which looks like a triangle conference lanyard, is selling for a whopping $8 on the aptly named site Stupididiotic.  

The product raises simple logistical questions like: Does the grease pool at the tip? Do you smell like pizza all day? What if you want a large slice, and what about us square-sliced Sicilian eaters? When will we have our day?

