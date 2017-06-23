Pizza Hut's retina-scanning ordering system makes pies for your eyes only

This piece originally appeared on Dailydot.com.

Pizza lovers will want to keep an eye out for Pizza Hut's newest ordering technology.

The pizza chain is testing out a new retina-scanning system that will use customers' eyeballs and, more generally, their subconscious to help create the perfect pizza for them. The longer you spend looking at various ingredients, such as pepperoni or additional cheese, the more likely the system is to add those ingredients to the pie. Hopefully, your senses of taste and smell agree with your sense of sight.

The entire process gives new meaning to the lyrics in Dean Martin's classic tune "That's Amore": "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie…"

