This Pizza Burger is the Ultimate Hybrid Sandwich

© Alexandra Romanoff
Brianna Wippman
June 22, 2017

With many elite burger makers experimenting with the anatomy of the sandwich, classics like the pizza burger are in perpetual danger of being nothing more than an also-ran on an Applebee’s menu. But when executed well, the pizza-burger is a mash-up that can satisfy simultaneous cravings for perhaps the two greatest comfort foods in history. The version from chef Joe Isidori and Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer in New York City is just such a burger. Here’s what we’re talking about.

The Bread: A pillowy-soft Martin’s potato bun, toasted and barely big enough to contain all the goodness inside.

The Filling: A beef patty from butcher king Pat LaFrieda topped with zesty tomato sauce, gooey old-fashioned mozzarella and aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. And if that's not enough, you can customize it with toppings like a fried egg, bacon, avocado and truffle aioli. 

Related: 7 Classic Stoner Foods to Make at Home 
The Shake & Out Burger Combines Two Favorites in Perfect Burger Harmony 
This Burger Uses a Whole Tomato as a Bun

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up