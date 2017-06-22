This Pizza Burger is the Ultimate Hybrid Sandwich

With many elite burger makers experimenting with the anatomy of the sandwich, classics like the pizza burger are in perpetual danger of being nothing more than an also-ran on an Applebee’s menu. But when executed well, the pizza-burger is a mash-up that can satisfy simultaneous cravings for perhaps the two greatest comfort foods in history. The version from chef Joe Isidori and Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer in New York City is just such a burger. Here’s what we’re talking about.

The Bread: A pillowy-soft Martin’s potato bun, toasted and barely big enough to contain all the goodness inside.

The Filling: A beef patty from butcher king Pat LaFrieda topped with zesty tomato sauce, gooey old-fashioned mozzarella and aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. And if that's not enough, you can customize it with toppings like a fried egg, bacon, avocado and truffle aioli.

