This Pizza Box Transforms Into a Movie Projector

If you’re looking for dinner and a movie, Pizza Hut Hong Kong has you covered. All you need is a pizza delivered in their Blockbuster Box and a smartphone, and you’re all set—this special pizza box transforms into a projector that can display movies from your smartphone on any wall.

Debuted in Hong Kong back in April, the Blockbuster Box is surprisingly simple. After removing your pie, punch out a hole in the front of the box. The top part of the pizza saver—that circular plastic piece that keeps the box from getting smashed—is a lens. The rest of the saver is a stand for your phone. Pop the lens into the hole, position your phone on the stand, and voilà, the box projects from your phone onto the wall.

The whole project is designed to work with a Pizza Hut app and comes with access to some free movies of their choosing, but apparently there’s nothing stopping you from streaming any content you want from your phone.

According to Ad Age, the boxes were so successful in Hong Kong that Pizza Hut is testing them out in two other Asian markets as well. As of now, however, it doesn’t appear that there are any plans to bring the boxes to the US. Probably because Pizza Hut execs are too busy trying to figure out why no one wanted a stuffed-crust pizza with Sriracha honey sauce on it.

