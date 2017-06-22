Pizza Bites Will now Be Your New Favorite Cheesy Snack

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.

Pizza is delicious, amazing, and wonderful, however, today I’m going to walk you through how to take regular pizza ingredients and turn them into a pan of stuffed biscuits with pizza goodness inside. With a similarity to pull-apart bread or cinnamon rolls, we’re heading into amazing pizza territory. Ready? Ok, let’s dive right in.

Related: Try MyRecipes: Matcha Baked Doughnuts

You’ll want to start by taking your pizza dough and letting it sit until it’s room temperature. Depending on how cold your dough is, you may need to let it sit for around 30 minutes. I used a standard roll of Pillsbury pizza dough, but you can choose whichever kind you like to work with. One thing about pizza dough is that it’s really hard to roll out if it’s cold.

Lightly flour your work space to keep the dough from sticking to your pan and to the rolling pin. Next, you’re going to break off small pieces of your dough until you don’t have any more left. I was able to tear off about 16 pieces, but if you end up with a different number that’s okay. For each piece, you’re going to roll them out until they’re about 3-4 inches in diameter. They need to at least be much wider than a slice of pepperoni so that you can easily roll and pinch up the sides. Place a little spoonful of sauce onto each rolled-out dough section. You can use marinara, pizza, or any kind of pasta sauce. For reference, I used a tomato-basil sauce, and it was delicious. Next, place a few pinches of cheese, and then top with a pepperoni. HINT* (If you want more pepperoni flavor, place one pepperoni on the bottom layer first before the sauce, and then add the second on top.)

Carefully roll the sides of the dough up into a neat little package and pinch it at the top so that it seals. From here, you can place them into your pan, pinched side down.

If some of your rolls break or pinch off, revealing some of the filling, don’t worry, because that’s exactly what happened to me. Depending on how thinly your dough is rolled, some of your dough might tear or break. Imperfection is inevitable, but spoiler alert: they were still delicious.

Right before you pop them into the oven, brush the tops of the rolls with generous amounts of melted butter and shredded parmesan cheese.

Your finished rolls will look like this, and will pretty much beg you to eat them right away. A great tip is to use the remainder of your sauce as a dipping sauce for these bad boys. Each roll pulls apart easily and is a great dough to fillings ratio. This is a really fun recipe that can be easily made your own. Experiment with different fillings for even more flavor combinations! Check out the in-depth recipe below:

PIZZA BITES

1 package of pizza dough (such as Pillsbury Pizza Dough, 13.8 oz)

1/2 cup of flour

1 jar of tomato sauce of your choice

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup of sliced pepperoni (double this if you want more)

1/4 cup of melted butter

1/4 cup of shredded parmesan cheese

cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring your refrigerated dough to room temperature. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees, and grease an 8-inch pan and set aside.

Lightly flour the surface you will be rolling your dough on. Separate your dough into about 2 tbsp pieces until it’s completely separated, about 15-17 pieces. Roll out each piece into a diameter of 3-4 inches.

Add sauce, a pinch of cheese, and a slice of pepperoni to each rolled out piece of dough. Carefully pinch up the sides of the dough and seal the top to form a roll. Place each roll into the grease pan seal-side down. Continue this process until the pan is full or until you run out of rolls.

Brush melted butter over the rolls and top with shredded parmesan cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 5-10 minutes and serve with leftover sauce.