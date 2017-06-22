Pig & Khao Serves up Halo-Halo with Lots of Ube Ice Cream

If you didn’t know, ube is having a moment right now. And when this sweet purple yam is made into ice cream, it drives the city of New York nuts. And while some spots are serving the ice cream on it’s own, Pig & Khao on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been adding a massive scoop on top of their version of Halo-Halo.

Halo-Halo is a delicious Filipino dessert which combines shaved ice, evaporated milk and lots of mix-ins like sweetened chickpeas, tapioca, boiled sweet beans and fruits. While the toppings for Halo-Halo are endless, Chef Leah Cohen is serving her version topped with leche flan, macapuno (coconut sport), pinipig (toasted sweet rice), caramelized plantains and the all important ube ice cream. She calls it a bowl of cereal on crack and we’re inclined to agree with her.

Halo-Halo

Courtesy of Chef Leah Cohen, Pig & Khao



Flan

10 egg yolks

1 can evaporated milk

1 can condensed milk

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

In a pot cook the sugar until it makes a nice dark caramel. Pour the caramel into the flan pan and let it cool completely. Whisk egg yolks, evaporated milk, condensed milk and vanilla extract. Strain this mixture and pour over cooled caramel and cover with foil. Steam the flan over medium heat for approximately 45minutes or until cooked. Remove foil and cool in fridge.



Caramelized Plantains

4 ripe plantains cut in half lengthwise

1 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup canola oil

Heat up the canola oil in a large sauté pan. Cook each side of the plantains until golden brown. Remove from the oil and put aside.

In a new sauté pan combine the brown sugar, butter and water and make a sauce. Cook the plantains until tender but still holding its shape. Let the plantains cool and dice them up.



Halo Halo Milk

1 14 ounce Can condensed milk

3 12 fluid ounce cans Evaporated milk



Assembly of Halo-Halo

1 scoop Ube ice cream

6 pieces cut flan cubes 1 inch

1/4 cup caramelized plantains

3 tbs shredded Macapuno

1/2-2/3 cup Halo Halo milk

2 tablespoons toasted pinipig or rice crispies

6.5 ounce Shaved Ice (Super fine)

Place the shaved ice in a bowl. Add the flan, macapuno, caramelized plantains on top of the ice. Put the scoop of Ube ice cream on top of that and then pour the halo halo milk on top. At the end sprinkle the pinipig.