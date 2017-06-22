A Pig in a Blanket Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

© Dylan + Jeni
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Chef Zach Pollack of L.A.’s Alimento calls his creation the Pig in a Blanket, but this is not the dough-wrapped sausage of your youth.

"The Pig in a Blanket at Alimento is an amalgam of the classic American snack of the same name and the Italian late-night gut-buster, the piadina," says Pollack. "Traditionally stuffed with Stracchino, arugula and prosciutto, the piadina was a staple in my diet while working in northern Italy, and one I enjoyed almost exclusively after midnight (and a few Peronis)."

The bread. In lieu of bread, Pollack makes a flaky spelt pastry. It might mean this whole creation is best eaten with fork and knife, but you can't deny it's a good-lookin' sandwich.

The filling. Mortadella, Stracchino cheese (nice and melty), tomato jam, pickled mustard seeds and brovada (a turnip sauerkraut). Pollack went full Italian with the mortadella: "When developing the dish, I tested a number of domestic products against Italian ones and ultimately settled on the Italian brand Leoncini."

Where to get it:  Find the Pig in a Blanket on Alimento's current dinner menu.  

Related: Sandwiches Across America 
All Hail Porchetta, the Porky King of Sandwiches 
The Science of Comfort Food
Classic Porchetta Recipe
More Sausage Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up