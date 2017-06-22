Pickle, Bacon, Wasabi and Sriracha-Flavored Candy Canes Are the New Peppermint

Out with the old, in with the bizarre.

If you're anything like me, you loathe the prospect of peppermint-infused everything around the holidays. It's not the seasonal flavor that turns me off, but its ability to overpower nearly everything it touches. Take peppermint bark, for example. Who would actually prefer the taste of peppermint in their chocolate? And don't try to tell me they "balance each other out." This is like Crest battling against the world's best dessert. And when you've just brushed your teeth and decide to eat something delicious, toothpaste always wins.

While pickle, bacon, wasabi, sriracha and even gravy-flavored candy canes weren't the holiday alternatives we had in mind, we can appreciate Amazon's creative attempt to divert us from the disappointment that is peppermint.

Sure, these are probably the gag gifts you'll only lick three times before taking a selfie with them and tossing them, but they're a hell of a lot more fun and interesting than tradition. And celebrating tradition is clearly so passé.

So kudos to the world's largest internet retailer for offering the unconventional flavor variety. Whether they make your wish list for Santa or not, they're a necessary distraction from a difficult 2016.

Merry Xmas to all and to all a good bite.

(h/t Scary Mommy)