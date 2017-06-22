A Perfect Mexican Brunch in Sausalito

Where: Copita Tequileria y Comida, Sausalito, CA

What: With dozens of tequilas and mezcales at their bar, Copita Tequileria y Comida outside San Francisco is a great place to create a hangover—but an equally good place to cure one with brunch the next day. The Huevos Motulenos check off every box on the morning-after list: something fried (here, a corn tortilla), something porky (prosciutto), something hearty (black beans), and two fried eggs on top. But the pumpkin seed mole is what takes this dish from "effective hangover cure" to "exceedingly delicious hangover cure."

Wash it down with: Bottomless mimosas, whether you opt for orange, grapefruit, or pineapple.

