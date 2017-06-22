People Taste Eggnog For the First Time

Eggnog is known as a very divisive drink in many households – some people like it straight up, some like it spiked, some like it hot and others cold. And then of course, there are those who would rather lick the bottoms of old yogurt containers than have one more sip of nog. But there is an even smaller group with no opinion on eggnog at all, because they’ve never tried it. We gathered those six clueless people in a room and forced them to try three types of the wintery beverage. They were not exactly thrilled with the taste of the season and they’re still unclear what “nog” means. If you could help them out that would be much appreciated.