People Are So Into Non-GMO Products, Even Products That Can’t Contain GMOs Are Using the Label

How obsessed have people become with the idea of non-GMO food? Obsessed enough that even salt makers are labeling their product as GMO-free. Salt is a rock. Rocks have no genetic material and, as such, they cannot be genetically modified. And though it’s possible to include dextrose—a product that can be genetically modified—with salt, Evolution Salt Company does not. And so the salt maker wants the world to know their seasoning rocks are non-GMO. We can all breathe a sigh of relief on that one.

The Wall Street Journal recently looked into this phenomenon of non-GMO label proliferation, which is how they encountered Evolution Salt. According to their CEO Hayden Nasir, if their Himalayan salt “doesn’t say non-GMO on it, chances are somebody will bypass that.” Hopefully they printed that label with non-GMO ink, too.

As Grub Street points out, only eight crops are widely available in GMO form—corn, soybeans, alfalfa, papaya, summer squash, sugar beets, cotton and canola—which means if you see other products labeled as non-GMO, even though they aren’t lying, the messaging is essentially unnecessary. But companies are finding out that the little bit of added labeling is good for business.

Don’t be surprised if you start seeing a GMO-free Honda Accord on the market soon.

