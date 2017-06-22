People Are Really Excited About Free Pancakes

© Christina Holmes
Alex Vallis
June 22, 2017

If you've ever wondered where national food holidays come from, here's a good example. IHOP declared March 4 (today!) Pancake Day back in 2006, but they've since used their commercial power for good. Not only are the chains offering free pancakes until 10 p.m. tonight, they're also raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through suggested donations. And they've pooled millions for the cause. But mostly people are excited about free pancakes. Over 13,000 photos have been tagged with #freepancakes. Here are some of our favorites. Except for Prince, below. He loves pancakes apparently but doesn't care if they're free.

