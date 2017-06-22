It’s National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day. Please do the right thing and eat all of the peanut butter you can get your hands on—specifically with these easy to assemble parfaits. There is literally no wrong time of the day to eat peanut butter

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Parfaits

Makes 6 – 8 desserts, depending on glass size

Ingredients

Cookies

1 1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

2 cups chocolate chips

Peanut Butter Filling

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup icing sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

Chocolate Filling

8 ounces dark chocolate

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Pinch of salt

Garnish

1/2 cup fresh whipped cream

Peanut butter cups

Instructions

For the cookies:

Preheat your oven to 375°.

In the base of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment (or in a regular bowl, armed with a whisk and ambition), cream together the butter and sugars. Add the beaten egg and bring the mixture together into a smooth batter.

Sift the flour and baking soda into a bowl and, with the mixer running on low, add that mixture to the dough until all of the flour is incorporated. Pour in the chocolate chips and fold through with a spoon.

On a baking tray lined with parchment paper, add 2-tablespoon-size balls of cookie dough, leaving at least 2 inches of space between each cookie (you should have enough dough for 12 cookies).

Bake cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, until the bottoms are nicely browned and the tops are almost cooked through. (You want them to be slightly undercooked on top when you take them out of the oven. The internal temperature will continue cooking the cookies on a rack and result in perfectly chewy cookies.)

Allow the cookies to cool for 30 minutes on a rack.

For the peanut butter:

In the base of a stand mixer combine softened cream cheese and peanut butter, and beat on medium to cream together. Reduce the speed to low, and slowly add the sugar, about a tablespoon at a time. Add the vanilla and cream, and when the mousse starts to come together, increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes until creamy and smooth. Set aside.

For the chocolate:

Place the chocolate in a bowl. Heat a saucepan over medium-heat, and pour in the cream. When the cream comes to a boil, pour it over the chocolate, and wait 5 minutes. Stir the melted chocolate until smooth, and add a pinch of salt.

Assembly time!

How much you use for each layer will depend on the glass size you use, and how many people you’re serving. Here is a guide to help.

Build the parfaits with 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter mousse, 1/2 tablespoon chocolate, 1 1/2 tablespoons chocolate chip cookies, broken into pieces. Repeat as necessary. Top with 2 teaspoons whipped cream and a peanut butter cup.

Related: Jack Up Your PB&J with Caffeinated Peanut Butter

This Is How Much Peanut Butter You Get from Every Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Who Knew Peanuts and Burgers Went So Well Together?