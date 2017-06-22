Pasta Has Become Even Easier To Make With No-Boil Noodles

April Fools’ Day is still a couple days off, so there’s no reason to think Barilla is pulling a fast one on us. One of the most recognizable names in cook-at-home pasta has recently released a new line of products called Pronto that don’t require any boiling water or draining.

According to a promotional video released by the company, the process for making spaghetti is as easy as dumping your uncooked noodles into a large pan, pouring exactly three cups of cold water in there, turning the burner to high and then cooking for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until all the water is absorbed (making the process sound a bit more like cooking rice). Since all the water should be absorbed, there’s no need to drain your spaghetti and transfer to a pan; just dump sauce right on top of your now tender noodles and let them continue to cook to taste.

As interesting as this culinary advancement of no-boil pasta is, what’s left up for debate is whether it’s actually any better than cooking pasta the old-fashioned way. Though overcooking sounds like less of an issue, it seems like burning your pasta could become a new, previously unheard of risk. An obvious pro of this new pasta is you only have to clean one pan instead of a pot, a pan and a strainer.

Less of a speed thing, this new Pronto pasta seems to mostly reward the lazy. Maybe instead of calling it Pronto pasta, Barilla could just call it "Bachelor Pad pasta." Though good luck finding that measuring cup.

[h/t Gizmodo]

