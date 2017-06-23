Passover Seder Goes Next Level with This Crazy Rube Goldberg Machine

For anyone who has ever attended a Passover Seder, the story can get a little, well, old. We live in a time where we demand snappier entertainment. Which is why this YouTube video created at Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology, might be just what we need.

A group of students from the Faculties of Mechanical Engineering and Architecture and Town Planning transformed the entire story of Passover—including a grand finale featuring the reveal of the Seder plate—into a Rube Goldberg machine.

Along the way, we get guest appearances by a number of traditional Passover foods like matzo and red wine, and we see silly recreations of major events like baby Moses in the basket and the parting of the Red Sea.

Rube Goldberg machines aren’t necessarily known for their efficiency, but this one seems like a good way to zip right through all the history and get to the feasting.

Related: 6 Ways to Treat Yourself on Passover

An Israeli Brewer Is Developing a Kosher for Passover Beer

7 Things that Should Make You Feel Good About Eating Matzoh