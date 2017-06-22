This Parisian Vending Machine Was Made for Those with Expensive Tastes

June 22, 2017

Calling all carnivores! A Parisian butcher shop has found the perfect alternative to Doritos and off-brand cookies with a vacuum-packed meat vending machine. 

Located in Rue de Charonne, the 24-hour, credit card-accepting contraption dispenses everything from duck confit and Bayonne ham to pâté and beef carpaccio. 

While this is probably the most Parisian thing to happen in Paris, vending machine masterminds and owners of L'ami Txulette simply wanted to offer a more upscale alternative to typical drunk food. The convenient items come at a small premium—only 20 euro cents more than meat products found in the store, so the bougie bites are also quite affordable. 

Dear America: It's time to take a page out of France's culinary notebook and say au revoir to our pathetic late-night offerings. 

