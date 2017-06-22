This Parisian Vending Machine Was Made for Those with Expensive Tastes

Calling all carnivores! A Parisian butcher shop has found the perfect alternative to Doritos and off-brand cookies with a vacuum-packed meat vending machine.

Located in Rue de Charonne, the 24-hour, credit card-accepting contraption dispenses everything from duck confit and Bayonne ham to pâté and beef carpaccio.

Thoughts? RT @BeltCorp You can now buy meat from a vending machine in Paris https://t.co/HBHjrBnAVA pic.twitter.com/HApTEIchRL — RPM (@ThomasNetRPM) March 22, 2016

While this is probably the most Parisian thing to happen in Paris, vending machine masterminds and owners of L'ami Txulette simply wanted to offer a more upscale alternative to typical drunk food. The convenient items come at a small premium—only 20 euro cents more than meat products found in the store, so the bougie bites are also quite affordable.

Dear America: It's time to take a page out of France's culinary notebook and say au revoir to our pathetic late-night offerings.