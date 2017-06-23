This Origami Food May Not Be Edible, But It Sure Looks Good

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.

Cooking with real food is cool and all, but watching someone create global delicacies from paper is even cooler.

Yelldesign—a Vine production company located in Australia—has a series of entire origami meals.

Here's what's on the menu: penne meatballs, an Italian favorite; jaffle, a toasted sandwich that's popular in Australia; ramen, a Japanese staple; fish and chips, which you'll find on nearly every menu in Great Britain; and the banana split, a nearly universal sweet treat.

While these meals may not settle any cravings—they'll probably have quite the opposite effect, really—they're still fascinating to watch come together.

PAPERMEAL 2 - Jaffle from yelldesign on Vimeo.

PAPERMEAL 3 - Ramen from yelldesign on Vimeo.

PAPERMEAL 4 - Fish & Chips from yelldesign on Vimeo.

PAPERMEAL 5 - Banana Split from yelldesign on Vimeo.

