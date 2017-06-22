You Won't Believe How Much This Guy Is Paid to Slice Ham

A Spanish ham slicer is makin' bacon. Literally. And figuratively.

Florencio Sanchidrián, once described by the New York Times as the "rock star of ham," is charging nearly $4,000 to cut a leg of the "gastronomic jewel."

Related: THE 6 BEST WAYS TO USE LEFTOVER HAM THIS HOLIDAY

The pork genius, who got his start in a Barcelona kitchen, recently sat down with Munchies to discuss his unique (and lucrative!) career. Some highlights from the interview:

- A great "cortador de jamones" knows everything about the pig it's slicing, like where it lives and grazes and how its meat is stored.

- Jamón Ibérico is particularly amazing because Iberian pigs, native to Spain, are raised and bred only in specific aresa. This gives them the option to roam and live freely, grazing on acorns and grasses that give each slice the unique color, flavor, aroma and texture we crave.

- Celebrities love their ham. Sanchidrián has sliced for the Pope, President Obama, Robert DeNiro and Robert Redford, just to name a few.

Looks like we chose the wrong career field.