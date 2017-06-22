Our New Favorite Brisket Is Six-Day Brisket

New York restaurant Pearl & Ash has won numerous culinary accolades. But just because they excel at fine dining doesn’t mean they can’t also make a formidable sandwich.

Available only at the bar, chef Trae Basore’s “Six-Day Brisket” sandwich starts with the long-brined, slow-cooked brisket, topped with horseradish creme fraiche, pickled fresno chilies, and hot pickled cucumbers, served with a pile of crispy sunchoke chips.

The bread: A yogurt roll made in-house.

The filling: The “six-day brisket” is no exaggeration. The meat goes through a five-day brining — the brine including brown sugar, honey, ginger, garlic, basil, Fresno peppers and jalapeños — then gets rubbed with another spice mixture (including paprika, brown sugar, Aleppo pepper, garlic and onion powder). Once amply flavored, the brisket cooks for 12 hours until it’s tender as can be — a killer base for a killer sandwich.