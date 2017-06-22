Oreos Met Churros and You Know You Want to Try One

Oreo has claimed the mantle of "America's Favorite Cookie" (at least their packaging has). From doubling up stuffing (nearly) to health-conscious thins, to a variety of seasonal and year round flavors, the simple sandwich cookie certainly has grounds to say they've beat out the competition. The sweet snack is now making waves by upgrading another near perfect food: The churro.

If Oreo Churros sound familiar, that's because J&J Foods started making a dippable version in 2014. But how can an Oreo-anything be considered legitimately Oreo if there's no cream filling? The latest iteration of the crispy, chocolate treat solves just that problem. Not only has Oreo filled their Churros with the signature white stuff, they're also releasing them in 10" as well as bite-sized pieces so you can gorge appropriately. And the best part is, as a frozen item, you get to heat them up yourself. This may be the closest you get to a fresh-from-the-oven Oreo cookie. Considering the churro factor, this may even be better.

