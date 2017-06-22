8 Exceptional Holiday Treats to Make with a Package of Oreos

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.com.

You know what’s black, white, and delicious all over? Oreo cookies. Very few grocery store snacks get me more excited than Oreos. Because, you know, childhood. And I’m of that core group of cookie fanatics who never needs an excuse to indulge in an Oreo-eating session. But since I discovered how to turn a simple package of cookies into a tasty, over the top dessert, well, it’s been a complete game changer. I mean why just eat Oreos plain when you can truly transform them, giving the precious chocolate sandwich cookie an even more glorious existence. It may be hard to imagine at first glance, but Oreos are actually quite versatile in dessert making. Chocolate crust for cheesecakes and no-bake desserts? Check. Crumbly and crunchy topping for pies and cupcakes. You bet. In fact, any sweet treat could greatly benefit from a cookies and cream flavor explosion.

And since a lot of us will be celebrating the holidays largely in the kitchen by spreading a little lovin’ from the oven, why not have a baking sesh of Oreo-inspired recipes to share at your next festive gathering or holiday recipe swap party? Settle in, grab a mug of hot chocolate, and let the drooling commence. Whether you’re Team Dunk or Team Twist, here are eight dessert recipes to make this holiday season that put my favorite ingredient front and center.

You know what I love? Desserts that look so complicated people believe you spent all day in the kitchen making them, when in all actuality, they required like no effort. These bite-sized truffles are made with only four ingredients, and the best part about these tiny chocolate treasures? They don’t contain just regular Oreos. No, for a fancy pants treat like a truffle, only the best of the best will do: Double-Stuffed Oreos.

Oh, the Southern girl in me loves anything fried—from funnel cakes to deep-fried Twinkies and Snickers (yes, I’m totally that lady). And these Deep Fried Oreos are no exception, taking me right back to my childhood days spent at the county fair with corn dogs and some greasy dessert. They fry up quickly so that they’re ready to rock in just 20 minutes. And that first bite into a warm and melty Oreo-crème center is like unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before. Promise.

Challenge: Try to stop eating at just one bite. Go on, I dare ya, because these chocolate cookie balls and their white chocolate covered counterparts taste like heaven in a mouthful.

Say hello to your ice cream dream. This refreshing, but decadent, pie is topped with peppermint, while a chocolate wafer crust lines the pie plate and whole cookies adorn the edges; pure freaking yum.

Okay, for those of you who simply can’t bear to part with the original, this homemade Oreo recipe is what’s up for you. With just 2 easy components to make and assemble—chocolate cookies and the crème filling, duh—the only thing you’ll have left to do when the guests arrive is beckon them to “pass the milk, please.”

Almost too easy to make, this fudge only has 6 ingredients, including delicious crushed Oreo cookies, and is sure to become a fast favorite.

The Oreo cookies get mixed right into the decadent whipped frosting on these chocolate cupcakes.

We know strawberry season is over, but you can substitute frozen strawberries here to garnish this toothsome, no-bake pie. Another fresh, flavorful topping you may want to consider during winter would be cranberries. Either way, you’ll be glad to have this easy recipe on hand during the bustling holiday season.

Related: Last Minute Appetizers

One-Dish Weeknight Dinners

Our Best Meltworthy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches