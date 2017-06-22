Cadbury May Have Taken Idea for Oreo Crème Eggs from Twitter

As seems to happen every few days or so in this wild sensationalist world that we live in, last week, another brand-name food mashup took the world by storm: Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs. They are, as the name implies, a take on the traditional Easter candy with bits of Oreos in its filling. The unexpected all-star confectionery collab recently went viral on the internet, leaving shocked sugar addicts in its wake. But one Briton was especially surprised – Nick Allam from the very British sounding town of Weston-super-Mare – because he claims that Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs were his invention.

Despite America’s recent obsession with these Oreo-tainted chocolate eggs, the candy has actually been available in the UK and Canada for about a year. Still, Allam’s idea predates even that. On January 28, 2015, the marketing team member at an English school tweeted out a cheeky image of a cracked open Crème Egg stuffed with broken bits of Oreo cookie along with the message, “Hey @CadburyUK – make this”…

That could have been the end of the whole incident right there, except that Cadbury’s Twitter account actually (and enthusiastically) responded. “Wow, now that's something we haven't tried before!” Cadbury UK’s official Twitter feed stated. “We'll be sure to put that to our product team, see what they say ;)”

Apparently that seemingly innocent looking winky face was shorthand for “Your idea is ours now, jerk!”

Needless to say, Allam was just as shocked as the rest of the world when news of the Oreo Cadbury Crème Egg became a hot topic over the past week. "I first saw the Oreo Egg on social media on Thursday I think. I was a little surprised to be honest and then a little disappointed because there was no recognition,” he told the Bristol Post. “I'm going to put it out there and say I did invent it, so yes, Cadbury have stolen my idea.”

Though Allam understands he’s not due any financial compensation for the concept, he did say the lack of recognition has been the most annoying part. “It is a bit like peanut butter and jelly, I came up with the combination but as I don't own the brands I can't see that I could profit from it, but it would be nice to get a thank you or a response from Cadbury,” he told the Post.

Thankfully, this story does have somewhat of a happy ending. According to Munchies, at some point after Allam spoke with the Bristol Post, Cadbury did break down and send the 29-year-old some Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs as a gesture of good faith.

And the story has an even happier ending for Americans. Time reports that Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs will finally hit shelves nationwide in the US next month. Though I’m sure by then, the web will have found some other bizarre brand-name food mashup to overreact to and will have completely forgotten about whosits eggs.