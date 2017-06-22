The Only Sandwich You Need This Super Bowl: Meatball Parm

The Super Bowl may not be an official holiday, but it's definitely a food holiday: a National Day of Comfort Food—perfect for burgers, wings, mile-high sandwiches and most definitely meatballs.

This epic grinder is perfect for the big game: great for a crowd and quick to assemble (especially if you make your meatballs and marinara in advance). Cheesy, comforting, handheld goodness with crispy noodles.

Meatball Parm Subs with Deep-Fried Pasta

Makes twelve 6-inch subs (about 30 large meatballs)

Meatballs

3 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup breadcrumbs

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup Parmesan, grated

1 pound spicy Italian sausage

2 pounds ground chuck

Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic, diced

One 28-ounce can of tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon basil stems, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon red chile flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Pasta

2 cups fresh spaghetti, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

1/2 teaspoon salt

Canola oil, for frying

Ten 6-inch buns

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1 cup basil, finely sliced

Meatballs

Preheat oven to 375°.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs. Add buttermilk and breadcrumbs and stir to combine. Leave for 10 minutes to thicken. Add minced garlic, oregano, salt and Parmesan and stir together. Add the ground beef and sausage to the breadcrumb mixture and mix well.

On a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper, scoop out 2-inch meatballs (you should have 30 total). Bake for 20 minutes. If making in advance, allow to cool and refrigerate.

While the meatballs are cooking, make marinara sauce. Heat olive oil in saucepan over medium. When hot, add diced garlic and cook for 30 seconds, making sure that the garlic does not burn. Add tomatoes, oregano and basil stems and allow to simmer on medium-low for 15-20 minutes. Season with chile flakes, salt and pepper.

Puree with a hand blender until smooth.

Pasta

Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a deep saucepan (or dutch oven) to 350°. Working in batches, fry pasta for 1 1/2 minutes, until nice and golden brown. Toss with oregano, Parmesan and salt.

To assemble, place 3 meatballs in each sandwich. Top with 2 tablespoons of marinara and 2 tablespoons of mozzarella. Place under a broiler for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Top with fried pasta and a teaspoon of fresh, finely sliced basil leaves.

Related: The Best of Stacked

A Homemade Big Mac Recipe That Will Keep You Out of the Drive Thru Line

Lobster Breakfast Tacos That Will Change How You Brunch Forever