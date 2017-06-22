The Only Brownie Recipe You Will Ever Need

There is one dish that no one can resist: chewy, chocolatey brownies. Add ice cream and caramel sauce and you have an insanely delicious treat made in dessert heaven. This recipe is reasonably quick and easy, and totally dressed to impress.

Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Brownies

Salted Caramel

2 cups sugar

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup heavy (whipping) cream

1 tablespoon sea salt

Brownies

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups caster sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Vanilla ice cream

Method

1. First, make your salted caramel. Add sugar to a large, deep saucepan, over medium-high heat. Melt the sugar, swirling the pan (do not stir or whisk) often to ensure it's all incorporated, and melted. When the sugar is melted, let it simmer for 4 or 5 minutes, until it becomes a golden amber colour. As soon as it turns to an amber colour, add your butter, and whisk until melted and combined. The mixture will foam and boil. At this point the caramel is extremely hot.

2. Carefully remove from the heat, and whisk in cream until completely blended and smooth. Whisk in sea salt, and set aside for 30 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, pour the caramel into a airtight jar and set aside. Leftover caramel will last for 2 weeks in the fridge.

4. Preheat you oven to 350°. Lightly grease an 8x8-pan, and line it with parchment paper.

5. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda. In a separate bowl combine melted butter, sugar, maple, and vanilla extract. Add beaten eggs to the butter-sugar mixture, and whisk to combine. Add the wet to dry ingredients, and whisk until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips.

6. Pour the brownie mixture into prepared pan. Spoon 3 tablespoon of salted caramel over the top of brownie batter.

7. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until cooked through, but still nice and chewy. Test with a toothpick, making sure it comes out clean from the brownies. Rest brownies in the pan on a cooling rack for at least 30 minutes before removing.

8. Carefully remove brownies from the pan, and cut into 9 equal pieces.

9. Top warm brownies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a dollop of salted caramel.

