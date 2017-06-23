This is One Way to Make a Gluten-Free Burrito

As any burrito bowl lover will tell you, the tortilla is a surprising source of empty calories in a burrito, especially for something whose main function is just to hold all the ingredients together. So why couldn’t you shove your burrito fillings into something with a little more substance – like a sweet potato?

Turns out, as a video from the blog Through the Eyes of My Belly proves, you can. The “Potatorrito” (or perhaps “Burritato”), as she calls it, takes all the normal ingredients of burrito goodness and bakes them into a hollowed out sweet potato to create a meal that maintains much of its burrito-ness when it comes to looks and portability.

It’s an interesting idea, and one, admittedly, that I had never seen before – despite my inherent affinity for weird burritos. What I do wonder about, however, is the taste. Sweet potato isn’t a typical burrito ingredient, so using a sweet potato as essentially the foundation for an entire burrito is a major leap of faith. But it’s like my mom always said, “If it’s shoved into a sweet potato, how bad it can be?”

[Correction: My mom has actually never said that.]