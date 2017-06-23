Omg, Bacon Pie!

When you add bacon to pie, does it qualify as breakfast? YES. Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac, "director of candy and ideas" for DC's Birch & Barley, GBD and Buzz Bakery, likes to mix six to eight slabs of chopped, crispy bacon into to her favorite apple filling. To take your bacon relationship to the next base, swap two ounces of bacon fat for the same amount of butter in your go-to crust.

