Oh Also, There's Cadbury Creme Egg Cashew Butter

Spring is here which means it's time to go creme egg crazy, with omelets, McFlurries, and even pizza made from the seasonally popular treat. Now you can add to that list cashew butter, which as reasonable as it sounds,is probably the last place we expect the eggs to show up. Funky Nut Company has released a Cadbury Creme Egg flavor featuring smooth chocolate and actual bits of the candies mixed right in. So much for cashew butter being healthy.

Related: Cadbury Devoting Three-Story Café to Creme Eggs

The UK based nut butter makers sell the jars for about $11.50 (£8) and it's unclear if they ship to the States, but knowing how fervent fans are for anything creme egg, I'm sure they'll at least be popping up on eBay. The website even claims the spread is "better than Nutella" which is a pretty bold claim, but for creme egg-heads it could prove true. After all, people seem to love Trader Joe's speculoos cookie spread, and I'm not even sure what they spread it on. So far I've yet to pull a hot piece of toast from the toaster and think "this could use some candy."