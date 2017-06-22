NYC's Dimes Shares Its Best Bowls, Like This Healthy, Anti-Inflammatory Recipe for Black Lentils with Sweet Potatoes and Tumeric Tahini

Dimes is a little slice of happy, healthy, heaven in Chinatown founded by friends Sabrina de Sousa and Alissa Wagner in September of 2013. Dimes specializes in seasonal organic food that’s good for your mind and bod, as well as a housemade line of 100% organic apothecary products including lip balm, rosewater spray, and salt scrub. Stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new tasty and filling bowl recipe.

A grain bowl might in fact be the perfect meal—and never more apropos than after the holidays, when our bodies are begging for healthy sustenance and our recent bad behaviors make us listen. A staple of our menu at Dimes, the best grain bowls are beautifully well-balanced and nourishing, containing a mix of grains, veggies, greens, protein and a delicious sauce to bring it all together. Each bite contains a harmony of acid, salt and sweet. I’m so excited to bring a new bowl to the table each week. This week's bowl is packed with vitamins A and C, potassium and iron from the veggies, cholesterol-reducing lentils and the natural anti-inflammatory properties found in turmeric. While the following recipe is vegetarian, feel free to add some roasted chicken, fish or a sunny-side up egg for a little added protein and heft. The best thing about bowls is the endless variety of ingredients to play with. Have fun!

Black Lentil Bowl with Fennel Celery Slaw, Sweet Potatoes, Romanesco, Turmeric Tahini, Pistachio

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 cup black lentils

4 cups salted water

1 cups sweet potato, cut into 1/2 inch dice

1 cups romanesco, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup fennel celery slaw (recipe below)

4 tablespoons chopped pistachio

Turmeric tahini dressing to taste (recipe below)

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Cook the lentils: Bring the lentils and water to a rapid simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, uncovered, for 20-30 minutes until tender, adding water as needed to make sure the lentils are covered.

3. Toss the sweet potatoes in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast until just soft and golden brown.

4. Toss the romenesco in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast until tender.

5. To serve, divide lentils, sweet potatoes, romanesco and fennel slaw among four bowls. Garnish with chopped pistachio and drizzle with turmeric tahini dressing to taste.

Fennel Slaw

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped tarragon

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon sugar

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced, plus 1/4 cup loosely packed celery leaves

2 small fennel bulbs, thinly sliced, plus 1 tablespoon chopped fennel fronds

1 apple, julienned

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Whisk first five ingredients in a medium bowl. Add vegetables and apple. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Turmeric Tahini Dressing

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Method:

Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl.

