NYC Is Getting a Fried Pickle Restaurant

If you're a sucker for half-sours, we have some great news for you. New York-based Pickle Guys have announced plans to expand their cucumber expertise in the form of a Lower East Side fried pickle restaurant.

So what's the plan? According to Eater, the kosher joint will offer a plethora of breaded and fried vegetable options that include okra, tomatoes and mushrooms. Plans to include burgers and sliders are also on the horizon, though fried pickles will be the "main thing" and "what [they'll] be best at."

We'll have to wait until March or April for a grand opening, but we'll certainly be counting down the days until we can crunch, dip and pucker our way into warmer temperatures.