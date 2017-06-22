The Nude Dining Pop-Up May Be the Most Popular Restaurant in the World Right Now

When you’re a slightly overweight food writer who works from home and thus neglects most of his personal hygiene, the idea of doing anything naked – let alone eating out in a restaurant– sounds terrifying.

But apparently plenty of people are still interested in seeing and being seen, even when it’s going down in the nude, because the Bunyadi, the recently announced, clothing-optional pop-up in London is already generating loads of excitement over a month before its set to open, with nearly 28,000 people piling up on its wait list. (Maybe “piling up” wasn’t the best choice of words.)

As of writing, the pop-up’s website lists 27,750 people “in the waiting list for tickets.” As Grub Street points out, that’s more than ended up on the list for Noma Australia.

“We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities: no chemicals, no artificial colours, no electricity, no gas, no phone and even no clothes if they wish to. The idea is to experience true liberation,” Lyall said in a statement.

For the record, prudes don’t have to be entirely intimidated. The restaurant will also include a “non naked” section, and even the “naked and pure” section is far from exhibitionist. “Every table that you sit at is designed so that the sight is obstructed between other dining parties,” Lyall told The Washington Post. “The restaurant is partitioned or there’s bamboo or you only see someone’s back or a silhouette or their shadows from candles.”

It’s an explanation that’s as reassuring as it is disappointing. With all that cover, why are we eating out naked anyway?