Now You Can Eat Your Coffee

Two Northeastern students have come up with a way to sleep in and still have time for coffee--without being late for class.

With help from a food scientist, Johnny Fayad and Ali Kothari developed an edible shot of fair-trade espresso in the form of an energy bar made with chia seeds, brown rice, gluten-free oats, chocolate, agave fiber and cashews. Fayad and Kothari earned a $10,000 grant from Northeastern to get started and have since run an incredibly successful crowdfunding campaign to scale up production. The duo met a stretch goal of $25,000, which will allow them to partner with Project Alianza and source coffee directly from farming families around the world. Right now the bars are available on Kickstarter for delivery in December, but as soon as the campaign concludes you’ll be able to buy them here.

