Now You Can Buy Raw Meat from a 24-Hour Vending Machine in Paris

Frustrated that all the butchers are closed when you are craving that 3 a.m. grass-fed sirloin? A butcher in Paris now has a solution: a 24-hour vending machine that dispenses high-quality cuts of raw meat.

France’s The Local reports that Paris-based Basque butcher L’ami Txulette has now placed a vending machine directly in front of his store location, making it possible for customers to have meat prepared and packaged by the butcher Florence Pouzol and his team. This vending machine is available 24 hours a day, meaning if customers have a hankering for their favorite cut of steak at 3 a.m., they don’t have to worry about finding an open shop.

Raw meat vending machines are already found elsewhere in France, but this is the first in Paris. The machine will carry ham, chicken and eggs in addition to red meat, and accepts cash or credit.

Food vending machines have been a trend for some time in France. Paris, always to be counted on for really interesting vending machine concepts, also launched the first baguette vending machine in 2011.

Although super convenient, it’s not without its potential complications. "What happens when a pork chop gets stuck?” wonders chef John Tesar of Knife at The Highland Dallas. “Do you have to rock the vending machine back and forth to get it out? I'm also a little leery of the food safety of this operation. I will stick to my Diet Coke and Twizzlers from vending machines for now."

